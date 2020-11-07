Supermarket chain planning second store right in centre of Tullamore

A second Aldi store is being proposed for the centre of Tullamore and is included in a planned new development on the former Texas site between O'Connell Street and Offaly street.

The planning application which has been lodged with Offaly county council shows drawings for the supermarket giant along with an adjoining car park.

Aldi already operates a store at Cloncollig, Tullamore.

The application by Weavermay Ltd is for a 1,820 sq m retail store to include an off licence.

A two-storey 324 sq metre retail/office unit, two-storey cafe, comprising 288 sq metres and a 3 storey mixed-use building to Offaly street comprising a 250 sq metre double sided internally illuminated freestanding sign and associated development including car and bicycle parking.

If given permission the development will involve the demolition of existing buildings, extensions and sheds, many of them derelict and the removal of fencing.

Offaly county council will make known its decision on the application by November 30 next.

The former Texas and Tesco site has become dilapidated over the years with broken glass and graffiti creating an eyesore in the middle of the town. Offaly county council currently operate a car park in the area.