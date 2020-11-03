Offaly youngster's creations provide the Christmas spirit we all need right now

A 15-year-old Offaly boy is preparing to spread Christmas cheer around the country with his beautiful wooden reindeer creations.

The reindeer ornaments are made from untreated ash wood and come with lovely antler lights for just €20. Free delivery locally while nationwide delivery can be arranged for an extra fee.

The Santa reindeer came about last year as Anthony's idea for the Offaly enterprise school awards, at which he was announced as the winner.

ABOVE: Anthony's creations in all their glory

He since created Anthony's Wooden Crafts and continues to hand-make wooden crafts, including the reindeers. After his winning idea last year, he moved on to create garden trains and wheelbarrows during the summer to great success.

"We have been blown away with the interest and support shown and still cannot believe it," Anthony, who was recently interviewed for RTE, said.

"What started out as a project for me to do after school in the evenings, has now gained the interest of thousands."

Anthony's is now rivalling Santa's workshop due to the demand.

Find out more on Anthony's Wooden Crafts Facebook page HERE.