'A jobs bonanza' - An Offaly Express front page from 28 years ago

A jobs bonanza was the front page headline in the Offaly Express 28 years ago last week.

The lead story by Declan Sweeney revealed the green light given to decentralisation at the time, resulting in an influx of almost 200 civil servants to offices in Tullamore.

They were being transferred to Department of Education offices in Clonminch.

The announcement of the decentralisation was made by future Taoiseach and Minister for Labour at the time, Brian Cowen.

Also on the front page on October 24, 1992, was the announcement of a new date for a presidential visit to Offaly of Mary Robinson, as well as a visit by a Hong Kong rotary club to the county.

