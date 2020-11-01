Funding boost for Offaly school and GAA club this week

It’s been a good week for Edenderry with St. Mary’s Secondary School getting the go-ahead for new classrooms, and Edenderry GAA club receiving €5,000 for its activities – including ladies football and camogie.

“We must look after the education and recreation needs of our young people, so it’s good to see spending approved for this local school and GAA club,” says Offaly Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister for Land Use and Biodiversity.

“St. Mary’s Secondary School has been in need of new classrooms for some time so I’m glad to see them getting the go-ahead, and particularly the inclusion of a Special Education Needs classroom. Similarly, the spending on the sports club specifically includes games for young women. Our spending must include all groups and needs.”

Like the Edenderry GAA Club, the Offaly Sports Partnership has also received €5,000 under the Communities Integration Fund, announced by Minister for Disability, Equality, Children, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD.

€500,000 has been made available to 113 local community projects nationwide.