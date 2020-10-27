Number of Covid-19 cases reduces but pressure on beds increases at Tullamore Hospital

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at Tullamore Hospital has reduced but the pressure on beds has increased.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are nine patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital, down two from the previous update. Two of those patients currently in the hospital are being treated in the Critical Care Unit. There are currently no patients with suspected cases being treated at the hospital.

Yesterday, Offaly recorded the lowest number of new cases of Covid-19 in the country. READ MORE HERE

However while the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in the hospital has reduced, the pressure on beds has increased.

According to the latest update from the HSE, there were just two vacant general beds and no vacant Critical Care Unit beds in the hospital as of 8pm yesterday evening.

The latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO paint an even bleaker picture. According to those figures, recorded this morning, there were 12 patients awaiting admission to the hospital. All 12 patients were on trolleys in the hospital's emergency department.