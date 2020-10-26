Offaly records lowest number of new Covid cases as national figure continues to rise

Offaly recorded the lowest number of newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today as the number of cases nationally continues to rise.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, there were less than five new cases in Offlay today. Longford and Leitrim also recorded less than fie new cases. Offaly has the fifth lowest 14-Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 people in the country at 216.8.

As of midnight on Sunday, October 25, the HPSC has been notified of 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 58,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 262 were in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Elsewhere in the midlands, there were 14 new cases in Laois and 26 in Westmeath. Westmeath has the fourth highest incidence rate per 100,000 in the country at 438.2

As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 1,885 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.