Man gives bizarre reason for stealing car in Offaly

Tullamore District Court was told a man got into someone else's car because he was cold but he did not intend to drive it.

Judge Catherine Staines heard the car in which defendant Mark Malone sat at Ballyduff, Clara Road, Tullamore on September 16 last, lurched forward when he started the engine.

That resulted in damage to a fence at the property where the car was parked. Mr Malone, aged 39 and with an address at 3 Beechmount, Clara, also admitted taking €12.10 in loose change from the vehicle.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said the accused was on his way home when he decided to get into the car.

He had been having difficulty in getting housing for himself but had succeeded in getting a place in Kilbeggan.

He had been on a considerable amount of medication but was now doing well and had an opportunity of getting work in the construction industry.

Judge Staines said it was a serious matter to steal someone's car in a driveway and she imposed a six-month sentence on the man.

He had 69 previous convictions, including public order convictions dating from May this year when he was placed under the supervision of the Probation Service for 12 months.

Judge Staines backdated the sentence to May 10 because the man had been placed in custody on that date.