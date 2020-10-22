Plans for Offaly rehab centre put on hold

A planning application to convert a former convent into a rehabilitation centre in Kilcormac has been put on hold by Offaly County Council who are seeking further information from Serenity Home, the company behind the proposal.

A number of submissions have been lodged with the council against the plan, including concerns around parking, the nearby location of bars and the easy availability of drugs in Kilcormac along with the limited number of gardai in the town.

In her submission Laois Offaly TD Carol Nolan said it was her understanding ''that this Rehabilitation Centre will have services which will encompass other addictions apart from drug and alcohol addictions and this is also very concerning and unacceptable to the local people of Kilcormac who have contacted my offices with their legitimate concerns.''

She said she was fully supporting the people of Kilcormac in objecting to the development.

Serenity Home describes its activity as providing Residential Care Activities For Mental Retardation, Mental Health and Substance Abuse.