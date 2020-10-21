Timeframe sought on Destination Funding project roll-out for one Offaly town

A timeframe for the roll out of the different initiatives under the Birr Destination Town project has been called for by local councillors.

Updating the Birr Municipal District councillors, John Mitchell, Senior Executive Engineer, outlined that funding for the Birr Destination town project was announced in March 2020, to the tune of € 650,000 ( Fáilte Ireland Approved Contribution - € 412,500 and Local Authority Match - € 237,500) with the programme is to be delivered over a two year period.

Failte Ireland has conducted a tourism audit of the town and this report was due to be completed last week while a stakeholder engagement process has also commenced.

Mr Mitchell said the Offaly County Council's Birr Destination Town Team plan to meet Failte Ireland later this month to discuss the outcomes of this audit.

Earlier, Ann Dillon, Acting Director of Services said that the council were waiting for a study to be completed by Failte Ireland about the 'visitor experience in Birr'. “Failte Ireland are happy to brief us and any other stakeholders in terms of this report,” she explained.

Cllr Peter Ormond thanked Ann and John Mitchell for their update on the Birr Destination Town funding. He then asked what the timeframe was for commencing this project and that it would be important for this project to be in place for the commencement of the next year's tourism season.

Cllr Ormond stated this funding was announced in December 2019 along with the Town and Village Renewal for Green Street. “It's important that we progress these projects as soon as possible,” he remarked.

According to Cllr Ormond, both officials mentioned the reports and the Fianna Fail councillor questioned why “we needed two sets of reports as we knew when submitting the application what we wanted to fund and where we wanted to fund”.

Cllr Ormond then asked whether the stakeholders in the town had been consulted on the project. “It's important that we use our time between now and the commencement of the project to inform all stakeholders and solve any issues that may arise. This project is one of the most important investments in the town in recent years and in light of Covid-19 restrictions in 020, we need to have our town ready and open for business when the restrictions are lifted.”

Cllr John Clendennen also called on Offaly County Council to provide a timeline for the roll-out of the different initiatives associated with the Birr Town Destination Town funding. “In recent years, Birr town and surrounding area has proven itself to be an attractive tourism destination with hundreds of thousands of visitors. With the current pandemic and the devastation caused, particularly to the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors, it's important that Offaly County Council engage with stakeholders and provide as much information as possible and a clear timeline, showing the commitment to develop the town for the long term as we navigate this short term uncertainty, and providing businesses with the reassurance they deserve for long term sustainability and viability.”

While, Cllr John Carroll urged early commencement of work under Birr Destination town initiative. “While accepting the need for wide consultation with the local community and various interests there is a need to ensure that there is visible progress for next year tourist season.”

“The decision to invest over half a million in creating a unique experience for tourists visiting Birr is a huge endorsement by the Central Government and agencies in our town . It’s an opportunity that should and must improve visitor numbers to our town and encourage and entice those visitors to stay 2 or more days in the Town.”

In conclusion, Cllr Carroll added It was wonderful to see Birr selected by Offaly County Council for this initiative and “supporting the Government grant by an additional €200,000 plus bringing total planned investment in this project in Birr town”.

In response, Ann Dillon outlined how the local authority was being led by the time frame that was set down by Failte Ireland, who are the project's funders. “They required all destination towns to attend a workshop that was delayed later than anticipated. They also wanted to take account of a baseline audit of the visitor experience of Birr, which is not yet with us but we expect to have this report with us in the next week or so.”

Acknowledging the councillors' “urgency” on this, Ms Dillon concurred that they shared the impatience to get projects “off the ground”. “But, we are moving certain elements already of this including the Town and Village renewal project in Green Street, which feeds into this.....We hope to have a report of the progress of this project and even, have a public consultation process when we meet again,” she concluded.