Offaly councillors discuss the Grand Canal Greenway from Turraun to Shanon Harbour

11 submissions were received as part of proposals to construct a shared walking and cycling greenway route along the towpath of the Grand Canal for a distance of 16.2km between Turraun to Shannon Harbour.

Speaking at the October meeting of the Birr Municipal District, Declan Meehan, updated the councillors on the Part 8 process where the local authority sought submissions on the proposed project recently.

A short report on the matter was expected to come before the full County Council meeting on Monday, October 19 and Mr Meehan also asked the councillors to consider the submissions and the response given by Chief Executive, Anna Marie Delaney.

The route tracks the southern towpath all the way to Griffith Bridge, Shannon Harbour and the proposal represents an extension to the Grand Canal Greenway (Phase 1), from Tullamore to Lough Boora Discovery Park via Turraun.

There are a number of existing properties along the Grand Canal and access is required to agricultural fields also. The southern towpath around Shannon Harbour in particular encompasses a number of field accesses off the towpath and become vehicular closer to Shannon Harbour itself.

The submissions process was open from August 14 until September 25 last.

Cllr Eamon Dooley mentioned the 'swing gate' along the canal near Gallen and whether it would remain as part of this route.

Cllr John Leahy, an Cathaoirleach, outlined how they had met some residents over the last number of months regarding the gates and “them being left open” in and around Turraun. “I don't know how we can get around it but it's an issue down there. The community there is supportive of this project but there's an issue there that needs to be sorted out,” he remarked.

The Independent councillor also mentioned the need to examine the provision of facilities such as toilets and a shop. “There should be provision made for these and they should be available along the route,” he pointed out.

Cllr John Clendennen mentioned that there was “good plans” completed already on providing such facilities on the Slieve Bloom trails. “Perhaps, it might be no harm having a look at it from a number of years ago and more we have to do,” he continued.

According to the Fine Gael councillor, Cllr Leahy had “touched on an important point”. “It is not just about where the trails should be but also the facilities that need to along with it and the public amenities that are there,” he said.

“These tend to be an afterthought and perhaps, it's something that we need as well as having good decent trails. It would be important that we would have the facilities to go with them and create hubs along different points,” he added.