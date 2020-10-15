Man (75) charged in connection with fatal Offaly collision

A 75-year-old man has been accused of dangerous driving causing the death of another elderly man in Co Offaly last year.

A book of evidence is being prepared for the prosecution of Norman Davis, Gaulross, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, following the DPP's decision to indict him for the alleged offence at Mountheaton, Shinrone, Birr, Co Offaly on October 7 last.

When the prosecution came before Tullamore District Court, Judge Catherine Staines was told the man replied "I was not speeding or anything" when he was arrested, charged and cautioned for dangerous driving causing the death of Joe Tuohy.

Judge Staines remanded the man on bail to appear in court again on December 9 next and granted legal aid, assigning Donal Farrelly as defending solicitor.

The prosecution follows a garda investigation into a collision between a van and an elderly cyclist on the Roscrea to Shinrone road at Mountheaton.