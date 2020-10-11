PROPERTY WATCH: Most expensive house for sale in Offaly is a stunner

A 240-year-old house in Birr is the most expensive residential property on sale in Offaly at present.

The truly magnificent period home has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, has its own coach house and located across the road from the historic Birr Castle

Walcot House is set in a private location on the edge of the beautiful heritage town of Birr.

It is on the market for €1.25 million. You can see more information HERE.