WATCH: Offaly village in incredible birthday gesture to iconic resident

Moll Collins has turned 100 years of age and her home village of Moneygall has marked the occasion in incredible fashion.

The community came together while social distancing on Thursday to celebrate with Moll.

First, the legendary Moneygall resident received a surprise when Moneygall NS students assembled outside to sing Happy Birthday.

People then lined up in their cars to drive by Moll's house as she sat outside waving to them all. The stream of cars seems unending in the video, a mark of the esteem in which Moll is held locally. You can watch the video below: