Offaly man facing long jail term in UK for serious drugs offences

An Offaly man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted to drug trafficking and money laundering and with conspiring to commit crime abroad involving €900,000 worth of Class A drugs.

Thomas Maher, 39, originally from Clara but now living in Warrington, also pleaded guilty to conspiring with others unknown to import Class A drugs into Ireland between March 28 and April 6, 2020, when he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court last week.

In addition, the father of three pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to the transfer of criminal property to Ireland between April 3 and May 11. One offence related to €300,000 and the other to €600,000.

In a joint operation involving An Garda Siochana and the National Crime Agency, the accused was captured when encrypted phone messages were accessed by European law enforcement officers.

He entered a not guilty plea to charges of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was described as a logistic man for organised crime groups who ran a haulage business in the north of England.

Mr Maher will be sentenced on December 1. He was remanded in custody until that date.