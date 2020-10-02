Portfolio of property in Laois/Offaly town sells for staggering amount at online auction

A portfolio of commercial property in a Laois/Offaly town sold for over €1 million at an online auction this week.

The 13 unit portfolio comprising of retail, office and restaurant accommodation, together with adjoining car park, on the Main Street of Portarlington went under the digital hammer on BidX1 yesterday and sold to the sole bidder for €1,085,000.

Extending to approximately 19,805 sq/ft in total, it also comes with a large 0.5 acre car park situated in the heart of the town.

Five of the 13 units are currently let to a number of tenants including Centra. The property is situated on the upper end of Main Street and to the rear of Main Street within the Tannery development.

Under the Portarlington Local Area Plan 2018-2024, the subject site is currently zoned Town Centre 'To protect and enhance the special physical and social character of the existing Town Centre and to provide for and improve retailing and commercial activities.'