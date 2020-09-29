Offaly parish cancels cemetery ceremonies

THERE will be no cemetery ceremonies in Clonminch, Durrow or Kilbride this year, the parish has decided.

The parish told parishioners in its weekly bulletin that “regrettably” it will not be possible to celebrate Cemetery Sunday.

“We deferred making any decisions in the hope that it might be possible to have our usual celebrations,” a statement in the parish bulletin said.

“It is now clear that such celebrations are not possible this year so we have decided that the priests of the parish will bless the graves in Clonminch, Durrow and Kilbride cemeteries during the coming week.”

A Mass for all who are buried in the cemeteries will be celebrated in Tullamore Church on Saturday next, October 3 at 5pm.

Tickets will be available in the Parish Centre, with the usual limit of 150 persons.

However, all may watch the Mass on the parish webcam and parishioners are asked to notify their relatives who live away from Tullamore, of this Mass.

Arrangements for physical distancing, sanitation and separate entry and exit points are in place in the Church of the Assumption and the maximum congregation of 150 is split into different groups to remain Covid compliant.