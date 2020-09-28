Popular boardwalk on Offaly bog has 'deteriorated badly'

A popular boardwalk on Killaun Bog near Birr has deteriorated badly, but thankfully steps are being taken to tackle the problem.

The matter was raised during the September monthly meeting of Birr Municipal District in Aras an Chontae, Tullamore. “Many of you will be familiar with Killaun Bog,” said Amanda Pedlow, Offaly Heritage Officer.

“The boardwalk across it was constructed by the woodworking class in Birr Community School and members of the local community. It was constructed before the boardwalk on Clara Bog. Unfortunately, its condition has deteriorated badly and a complete replacement is urgently needed.

Ms Pedlow said she had been working with Birr Community School seeking potential sources of funding for the facility's replacement.

“We have received €20,000 in funding, from the Peatlands Community Engagement Fund, which means we can start the replacement works,” she remarked. "It's hoped to start soon. The project is being primarily driven by the Board of Birr Community School. The plan is to replace the entire wooden walkway with new recycled plastic as a long term solution." She said the new walkway will look well, and will not need annual repair because it will be much more durable.

“Many of you will be familiar with the excellent photographic work of acclaimed Birr photographer Tina Claffey. Killaun Bog is a source of much inspiration for Tina and she visits it a lot. It's also visited a lot by the pupils and staff of Birr Community School as well as many people in the Birr area. The Irish Heritage School, which is based locally, plans to use the facility as well.”

Killaun Bog is located off the R440 Birr to Kinnitty Road, a few miles from Birr.