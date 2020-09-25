Covid-19 incidence rate increases significantly in two Offaly two communities

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 by electoral area for the two-week period from September 8 to 21.

The figures show that one Offaly town has slowed the spread of the virus compared to the first two-week period at the beginning of September. Two other areas have seen an increase in numbers.

Birr was a concern on September 14 after 23 cases were diagnosed in the area in the first two weeks of the month, but the figure from September 8 to September 21 is just ten cases, showing a rapidly falling trend.

With a population in the Birr electoral area of 25,476, the incidence rate of 90.3 per 100,000 for the first two weeks of September was concerning but it has now more than halved. It is now the lowest rate in Offaly at 39.3 per 100,000 population.

The Tullamore Electoral Area had the lowest 14-day incidence rate in the county in the first two weeks of September but now has the highest. 16 cases were confirmed in the town from September 8 to September 21, enough for a 14-day incidence rate of 54.9. This rate in Tullamore stood at 30.9 on September 14.

Elsewhere in Offaly, Edenderry's 14-day incidence rate has jumped considerably from 42.9 per 100,000 to 51.4. 12 cases were diagnosed in the town and its environs, a population of 23,326, in the two weeks from September 8 to September 21.

It's not all bad news for Offaly, however, as the county's overall incidence rate has fallen, thanks in no small part to Birr's significant turn in fortunes. The 14-day incidence rate in Offaly today is 48.5, well below the national average of 70.7 per 100,000 of population.

This is another drop for Offaly whose incidence rate was well above 130 per 100,000 when we entered into lockdown for a second time in August, while it's also below the rate of 54.7 recorded on September 14.