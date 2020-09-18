Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend is for it to remain dry and bright through to Monday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for mist and fog will clear during the morning for another dry day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally, but reaching 20 or 21 degrees in parts of Munster, with a moderate northeast breeze.

Dry and largely clear on Saturday night. Some patches of mist and fog will form in a light northeasterly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in the northwestern half of the country and 9 to 11 degrees in the southeastern half.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for any overnight mist and fog to clear on Sunday morning leaving another dry and bright day with largely clear skies. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southwest, in a light easterly breeze.

It will stay dry and mostly clear on Sunday night, with some mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, coolest in the north of the country, in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Lingering mist and fog will clear on Monday morning, giving way to another dry and bright start. However, cloud will build in the west through the morning and afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in a light westerly breeze.