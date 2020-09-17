Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Offaly schools

Parents connected to two Offaly schools were contacted last week in relation to confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Laois Offaly Education and Training Board was notified of a case connected to Oaklands Community College in Edenderry. Parents were contacted about the case among the school population last week.

The school is taking all the necessary measures and facilitating remote learning where required. They are liaising with the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board to manage and minimise the risks.

Contact-tracing has taken place. No further cases have been confirmed in the last week.

Meanwhile, parents of children attending the Scoil Bhride Primary School in Edenderry were contacted by text last week in relation to a confirmed case connected to the school.

The Minister for Education, Stephen Donnelly, and Acting Chief Medical Officer, Ronan Glynn, have said cases are expected to occur in schools but the priority of government is to work with schools to keep them open at all levels of the new Living With Covid-19 plan.

The HSE is in constant contact with schools and a series of measures are being taken to minimise the number of cases in schools.