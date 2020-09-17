New principal welcomed at Offaly school

Monday brought new beginnings for the pupils and staff at Cappagh NS. Natalie Kelly received a warm welcome as she began her tenure as Principal.

The school was opened in 1975 and Natalie is the fifth principal and the first Lady Principal. Mrs O’Donoghue (Cappagh Board of Management) welcomed Natalie saying her time as Deputy Principal of Schoil Bhride Tullamore will serve her well as she takes up her new position in Cappagh.

With seven staff members and over 120 pupils, Natalie is wished all the best from staff and pupils alike as Mrs O’Donoghue handed over the keys to the school.