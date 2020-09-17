Student engineer told cannabis would de-motivate him

A Mayo man who is studying to become an engineer was told that cannabis would slow him down by Judge Catherine Staines at last week's district court.

Cian Cunniffe, 2, Rockwell, Killala Road, Ballina was found in possession of cannabis at the Aura Leisure Centre, Cloncollig, Tullamore on December 26, 2019, by Garda Fergus Collins.

Judge Staines asked the 22 year old student if he had stopped taking cannabis. He said he had.

She told him it was in the interests of his health to do so andalso advised him that cannabis would de-motivate him and slow him down. If he wanted to be an engineer then it could interfere with his studies, she added.

Judge Staines struck out the offences against him but warned him not to come back before her again.