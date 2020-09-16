Offaly man charged with arson and theft sent forward for trial

A 19-year-olD man was sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on November 11 next.

Jordan Mulpeter, 65, Arden View, Tullamore is charged with committing arson at a house at Ballykean, Geashill, between November 13 and 14, 2018, and with committing theft from a shed.

Mr Mulpeter was served with the book of evidence at last Wednesday's sitting of Tullamore district court.

He was released on bail on condition he sign on at Tullamore garda station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Legal aid was granted in the case. Judge Staines granted legal aid.

She also told him if he intends calling an alibi he must inform the State.