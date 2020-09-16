Plans for 90 bed nursing home in Tullamore

A company called Riverpoint, Construction Limited, is to apply to Offaly County Council to build a 90 bed, 3 storey, Nursing Home in Tullamore.

The facility is being proposed for Arden Road and adjacent to Arden Lane.

In addition to the nursing home the application seeks to build 77 residential units including, two

two storey detached apartments. The rest will comprise of two and three bedroom bungalows and two storey houses.

A new vehicular road and pedestrian access approximately 83cm long from the existing roundabout and spur road at Arden Road (R421) and associated surface water drainage connection via a wayleave to the existing surface water network adjacent to the roundabout at Arden Road also forms part of the plan.