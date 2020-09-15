Offaly man and former Irish Times editor appointed honorary professor at NUIG

Offaly native and former editor of the Irish Times, Conor Brady, has been appointed an Honorary Professor at the National University of Ireland Galway.

"Professor Brady will work with us in the development of a new innovation stream on the University’s MA in Journalism programme," the university said.

Mr Brady said: "I'm privileged to work with Journalism, Global Media and Communication at NUI Galway as it broadens and deepens its mission to educate journalists for the 21st century.

"The technologies may change. But the values and the integrity that underpin good journalism have to be maintained."





