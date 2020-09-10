JOBS: Experienced timber cutter required in the Laois-Offaly area

A person is required for an ESB timber cutting job in the Laois-Offaly area.

The candidate must have experience and an up-to-date UA1 Cert, as well as a safe pass, manual handling and chainsaw certs

If you are interested in this job, contact 0874124071.