Offaly pubs rep calls for new guidelines to allow premises reopen

THE chair of Offaly's vintners has called for new guidelines which will allow all pubs to reopen during the pandemic.

In the week when many more drink-only pubs around the county began offering food rather than remain closed, Cllr John Clendennen said bars should be given a chance to prove they can operate safely.

“We really need to look at what is happening in Europe and right now Irish wet pubs are the only wet pubs in Europe that aren't open,” said the Fine Gael councillor, who runs the Giltraps pub and glamping accommodation in Kinnitty.

He now believes the time has come to allow all pubs to reopen with limits on capacity and rules on social distancing.

The pub remains a crucial social outlet, especially in rural Ireland, he argues. “We're trying to bring people together and keep people apart,” he says.

The Government has given the gardai extra powers and these should be used when pubs breach guidelines.

“If we are given that chance to operate in safe environment it won't be the gardai that determine if we open or close, it'll be the market.

“It's becoming very, very clear that customers now want a safe environment, they want to go and have a socially distanced pint and not be in a crammed environment.”

In Tullamore alone, about half a dozen 'wet' pubs have reopened in the couple of weeks.

Cllr Clendennen said ongoing State support for the sector into next year will be crucial.

“This is all going to have to be monitored very closely by the Government and they need to try to work with businesses to ensure they are sustainable while providing a safe environment.”

Under the existing regulations, pubs can only serve alcohol if the customer first orders a 'substantial meal' at a cost of at least €9.

The €9 figure dates from 2003 when the licensing and club registration legislation relating to the consumption of meals in certain public premises was amended.

From 1979, the minimum spend was £2 and prior to that it was 25 pence (or five shillings).

In the past these laws often enabled nightclubs to keep their bars open beyond the general closing times.

The €9 provision appears to have been used for the Covid-19 regulations because in law it is tied to the definition of a 'main midday or evening meal'.