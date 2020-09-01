Former GAA All-Ireland winner charged in relation to ATM thefts

A former All Ireland club champion today became the fifth man charged in relation to the theft and attempted theft of ATMs in Cavan and Monaghan last year.

Daniel O'Callaghan (30) appeared before the Special Criminal Court this afternoon charged with five offences relating to the theft of an ATM in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in April and the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, in August.

Detective Garda Jim Matthews of Bailieborough Garda Station said that he arrested Mr O'Callaghan, of Monog Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, on foot of a warrant at Cavan District Court at 11.55 this morning.

Mr O'Callaghan, who has three All Ireland Club Championship medals for Crossmaglen Rangers, is charged with offences under Sections 72 and 73 of the Criminal Justice Act.