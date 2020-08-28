Man breaks into Midlands primary school and threatens people with screwdriver

Gardaí in Longford are currently investigating an armed robbery, which took place at a school in the town last night, shortly after 7pm.

A masked male entered the local primary school, where a school board meeting was taking place and held up a number of people with a sharp implement, understood to be a screwdriver.

He fled the scene a short time later with a sum of cash and gardaí were called. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The 38-year-old man was identified by gardaí and arrested at approximately 10pm last night. He was conveyed to Longford Garda Station, where he is currently in custody.

The arrested man is currently detained for questioning at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He can be held for up to 24 hours. An examination of the scene has been carried out by local scenes of crime personnel.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to the driver of a van that may have been flagged down in the Chapel Street area by the suspect as he fled from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043 335 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.