Offaly community plunged into sadness by sudden death of popular Archdeacon

The funeral service of Archdeacon Wayne Carney took place in St Mary's Cathedral Limerick on Saturday morning.

Birr town and the wider Church of Ireland community were plunged into grief last week after the sudden and unexpected death of the Venerable Wayne Carney, the Archdeacon of Killaloe and Rector of Birr. Archdeacon Carney died after suffering a heart attack at his home on Monday, August 10.

Saturday morning's service was overseen by the Church of Ireland Bishop of Limerick, Killaloe and Ardfert, Kenneth Kearon. Bishop Kearon began the service by quoting Christ's words, “I am the resurrection and the life...We meet in the name of Christ. Grace and mercy be with you all. We are here to give thanks for the life of Wayne Carney, for all that was good and true about his life. We all knew Wayne in different ways.”

He offered his deepest sympathy to Wayne's wife Norma-Jean and to their children Kathleen and Brian and to all his relatives and friends. “Wayne was a very proud grandfather,” he said, “and he was a true and loyal friend...Our service this morning finds its meaning in the resurrection of Christ and the fact that nothing can separate us from the love of God. Having said that, as Christians, despite our faith in life after death we still feel deep sorrow when we are parted from others because of death. Jesus himself was moved to great grief and tears at the grave of his friend Lazarus.”

The First Reading during the service was from St Paul's Letter to the Ephesians which advised its recipients to “be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with each other in peace; in your anger do not sin; do not let the sun go down while you are still angry; let no evil talk emerge from your lips; and put away from your hearts all bitterness; be kind to one another; forgive one another.”

The Responsorial Psalm was Psalm 121 which proclaims, “I lift up my eyes to the mountains – where does my help come from?”

Following this, the hymn “Amazing Grace” was played on the organ.

The Second Reading was from the First Letter of Peter which spoke of “an inheritance which is imperishable” and “a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.” It spoke of various trials testing our faith by fire and said people of faith “believe in Him and rejoice with an indescribable joy.”

Retired Reverend Janet Whyte Spunner, who is a good friend of Wayne's, gave the sermon. Rev Whyte Spunner referred to the difficult and strange times we are living in, where funeral services have to practise limited numbers, social distancing and the wearing of masks and visors. She said the service was being streamed worldwide, which would have pleased Wayne because he believed in a global brotherhood and sisterhood rather than a limited, particular humanity. She said the service was being watched on the internet by Wayne's relations in Canada. “You can see us and we can sense you.”

“Wayne's life was a wonderful life packed with love,” Janet continued. She quoted a poem which he wrote in 1991 “when he was very low. It is a tribute to him. He wrote it during a period when he very nearly left the ministry which would have been an incalculable loss.” The poem is called “Resurrection”: “God is always here. God is always in charge. God knows what He is doing. God will lead me - if I let Him - into new beginnings, new creation, a new resurrection. God will supply all my needs, carry all my burdens, care for all my concerns. God will bandage up my wounds. God will carry me when I cannot walk alone. God will be my voice when I cannot speak. God will reach out to me when I cannot reach out to Him. When I feel far from God’s love, He will come in love of others. When I cannot love others, God will come, His spirit will fill me, and His love will reach out through me, even though mine cannot. When I cannot pray, God will still listen - to the prayers of others for me, to the unspoken prayers of my heart, to the cry of anguish in my soul. Every day is a new day in God’s love. Every day is the Day of Resurrection. Every day is a new chance to grow in faith. I need not fear consequences of the past. God’s son has died for me. I need not fear the present. God is working in it and through it. I need not fear the future. God has already been there and is waiting for me there. God’s love, expressed through Jesus our Saviour, will be my comfort and strength, now and evermore. Amen.”

Janet said Norma-Jean and Wayne had been together since Norma-Jean was 15 and they were going to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary this year. “Norma-Jean and Wayne often welcomed me into their home after I emerged from my cocooning during the Lockdown. They made me feel as if I was part of a family.” She said Norma-Jean and Wayne shared a number of interests and their children and grandchildren meant so much to them. She said Norma-Jean and Wayne shared “a very strong, wonderful but never demanding love. You were a great example of the positive things about married life, about married love. You wisely took on board St Paul's advice and never let the sun go down while you were still angry.”

Janet talked about Wayne's upbringing and education. He was born and grew up in southwestern Ontario, Canada and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto, before teaching in a primary school in Toronto for eight years. He received his Master of Divinity from Trinity College Dublin in 1984 and was ordained a Deacon in 1984 and a Priest in 1985. He served as Curate, Rector, and Associate Priest in the Diocese of Torontofrom 1984 to 1995 and became Rector of the Clonfert Group of Parishes in 1995 and served until 2003. He was appointed Archdeacon of Killaloe in 2002 and was installed as Rector of Birr in 2003 and was a member of the Chapter of St Patrick's Cathedral since 2012.

“Wayne believed that the true missionary spirit meant that mission wasn't just for faraway peoples but for those on your doorstep; it meant reaching out in love and forgiveness to our neighbours. He knew that Christianity is best taught by the example of one's life, one's words and actions.

“Wayne served on many committees. For example, he was President of the Diocesan Youth Council which meant he managed the spiritual programme during youth camps. He was a very popular spiritual leader during those camps. The children of Oxmantown School in Birr greatly enjoyed his Friday assemblies He was also a member of the Navigator's Club in Banagher which were fun evenings held on Wednesdays.

“Wayne made a significant difference to many lives, as a Parish Priest, as a guide and mentor, as a friend and school teacher. He possessed much knowledge about many things, but he wore all of that very lightly. He was down to earth. He adhered to St Paul's advice to the Ephesians, advice which called on us to disregard our differences and instead shelter with everyone under an umbrella of universal love.

“I remember a child asking Wayne, 'What is heaven like?” Wayne replied, gently – 'I don't know but I will tell you when I get there.' Wayne knows heaven now and I am sure it is far beyond any of his expectations. Wayne, you will be sorely missed. Well done thou good and faithful servant. The busy world is hushed now; the fever of life is done.”