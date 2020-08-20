Petition started to support Offaly chilling project as IFA seeks “full explanation” on project stalling

A petition has been organised to show support for the expansion and development of a €40m meat processing facility, outside Banagher while the IFA seeks a “full explanation in relation to the stalling of the proposed development.

The online document, hosted by Petitions.net, notes details surrounding the 40 million project, spearheaded by Banagher Chilling Ltd, including how planning permission for the venture was granted last month by Offaly County Council.

However, an application by the project's investors for residency under the Immigrant Investment Programme (IIP) was rejected with reasons given for the decision including that the “project doesn't align with the government policy in relation to the beef processing industry”.

The petition, which was created on Saturday, August 8, is titled: “I the undersigned am supportive and would like to see the new meat plant at Banagher, Co Offaly being built”. It claims: “Taking into consideration that this proposed plant is to supply beef exclusively to the Asian markets and the operation will be run by a new player entering Ireland’s beef processing sector, it has the potential to tackle two key areas as regards the current unsustainable beef prices being paid to Irish beef farmers.”

This, the document says, includes: the need for new markets with Brexit looming; and the need for competition in Ireland’s beef sector. “The survival of rural Ireland is heavily dependent on the survival of the family farm. It is heavily dependent on Ireland’s beef farmers. “Rural Ireland is now under threat and, with a new application to the IIP pending, this is an opportunity for you to give it a fighting chance,” the petition concludes.

It is understood that the aim is to reach 10,000 signatures, with farmers, and the wider public, asked to support the document. At the time of writing this article, there were 1, 266.

Meanwhile, Offaly IFA Chairman Richard Scally is seeking a full explanation in relation to the stalling of a proposed development of a €40m meat plant in Banagher.

“This could be very significant for the area, in terms of jobs, economic activity and another outlet for farmers. The development has been approved by An Bord Pleanala, but we understand an application by the investor under the immigrant investor programme has not been approved,” he said.

“One of the reasons given is that it is not Government policy to increase processing capacity in the sector. The Government must clarify their position on this immediately. The ‘Golden Circle’ that the sector had become has to be challenged,” he continued.

“We badly need new entrants in the sector to shake things up. We see cattle being processed in Northern Ireland at far higher prices than here and higher prices being paid for finished stock in marts. It is clear that we need more competition,” he stated. “The Government must clarify their position on this immediately. They cannot operate a ‘closed shop’ for new entrants to beef processing.”

“IFA has contacted the Minister for Justice Helen Mc Entee whose Department oversees the Immigrant Investor Programme and we are seeking to meet a representative of the applicant. It is important to establish the full facts here. It is clear that we need more competition in the beef sector and that we need new markets,” he concluded.