Offaly librarian 'hanging up the books'

Having a job for over 40 years takes dedication but for Clare Walsh it was not a chore, it was living her best life.

Her job as Daingean Librarian started in the old School in Daingean before moving to its present location on Main Street in 1979.

The job allowed Clare to get involved with the community – organising activities in the library – encouraging children to take part – inviting speakers to give talks – providing the space for craft groups to show and demonstrate to younger members – for every new initiative introduced by the library, Clare was there to make sure the members of Daingean library benefitted.

Her last week began with a small celebration of her birthday followed by a call from Ryan Turbridy on Friday for his Radio 1 programme (where it has to be said Clare came across as the wonderful lady she is encouraging everyone to delight in the joy of a book – big or small).

Saturday was her last day but with a little help from her daughter Emma and member Deborah Maguire, a presentation was made to Clare from the people of Daingean to acknowledge her contribution to the success of the library.

As Clare starts a new chapter in her life, she is wished all the best for the future.