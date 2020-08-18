Latest update on patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Offaly, Laois and Kildare

According to the latest information from the HSE, there are two patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospitals in the regional lockdown in Offaly, Laois or Kildare.

The figures are contained in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

One patient is being treated in Tullamore and one in Naas. Portlaoise remains clear of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In terms of suspected cases, there is one patient in Tullamore, none in Portlaoise and there are two in Naas.

Elsewhere in the country, there are four patients with confirmed cases being treated in Tallaght, three in Connolly, three in Limerick and two in Kilkenny.

Beaumont, Cavan, Drogheda and Mullingar hospitals each are treating one patient with a confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In terms of suspected cases of Covid-19 across the country, there are 68 in University Hospital Limerick, ten in Sligo, eight in Beaumont, eight in Crumlin, seven in Drogheda and six in St James's.

LATEST: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in two counties as Offaly numbers remain low