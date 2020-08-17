LATEST: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in two counties as Offaly numbers remain low

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 continue to climb steadily in two counties according to the latest information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre but case numbers in Offaly remain low.

As of midnight Sunday, August 18, the HPSC has been notified of 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 26 are in Kildare, 13 are in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

29 are men / 27 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

35 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting this evening to consider further recommendations for Government.