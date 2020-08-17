WATCH: 'Binded by governance, isolated by ignorance' - Offaly pub's utterly superb video sums it all up perfectly

JJ Hough's Singing Pub in Offaly are known for their brilliant and hilarious videos on Social Media.

The Banagher pub are usually up for anything and the pub is also usually a hive of activity and song.

However their latest offering, (watch it below) while undeniably funny, is also a stinging, satirical and very astute social commentary.

The start of it has been seen by most of the country by now, as always, JJ Hough's put their own brilliant spin on it.

Posted with the messages, 'Meanwhile in Offaly.....from Berlin to Banagher. While Offaly is locked down the Urban Rural divide becomes even more apparent, we are binded by governance, isolated due to ignorance..."

For the record, up to last Wednesday, there had been no new cases of Covid-19 in Banagher, or pretty much anywhere else in south and west Offaly for two months.

