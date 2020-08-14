Ireland weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for a mix of rain and brighter weather but it will be a little cooler from Sunday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for showers or longer spells of rain in Munster and south Connacht, and also in south Leinster later. Some showers will be heavy and possibly thundery. There will be drier and sunnier weather for Ulster and north Connacht. Staying warm with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees in light variable or easterly breezes.

On Saturday night temperatures will be between 12 and 14 degrees at the lowest and there will be scattered showers and clear spells. The showers will be in the east and south at first but will spread elsewhere later.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy. Highest daytime temperatures 18 to 22 degrees, lowest night time temperatures 13 to 16 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for more showers or longer spells of rain spreading from the east with some heavy or possibly thundery bursts. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/0NkaiqNaMu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 14, 2020

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a wet start in the east and north but drier further south and west. Showers gradually retreating northeastwards through the day with the best of the sunshine in the southwest. Highest temperatures between 18 and 22 degrees.

Current indications suggest rain moving in from the Atlantic on Wednesday in freshening southeast winds heralding a change of airmass and return of Atlantic mobility.