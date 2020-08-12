LATEST UPDATE: This is how many cases of Covid-19 are in hospitals in locked down counties

According to the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE, there are no patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital in Offaly, Laois or Kildare.

Tullamore and Portlaoise Hospitals have remained clear of cases since the large scale regional lockdown was announced while Naas Hospital had one confirmed case on Sunday but that patient was discharged after just one day.

In terms of suspected cases, there are none in Tullamore, there is one in Portlaoise and six in Naas.

University Hospital Limerick has two confirmed cases and 45 suspected cases.

Kilkenny, the Mater Hospital and Tallaght each are treating two patients with confirmed cases while Beaumont and hospital in Cavan and Drogheda each have one patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

