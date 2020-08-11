Significant drop in confirmed Covid cases in Offaly, Laois and Kildare as other counties spike

There has been a significant drop in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly, Laois and Kildare while other counties have seen their numbers spike.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show a total of 35 new cases today bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began in Ireland to 26,801*.

Unusually compared to recent days, the individual figures for the three counties are not available today rather they were included in a combined number with seven other counties. The total for the ten counties was 24 cases but there is no indication what the number is for each.

Meanwhile there has been a spike in cases for Carlow and Clare. Six new cases have been confirmed in Carlow with five confirmed in Clare.

One new death has bee reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland to of 1,773.

Of the cases notified today;

15 are men / 18 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

24 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

5 cases have been identified as community transmission

6 in Carlow, 5 in Clare, and the remaining 24 of the cases are in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The number of confirmed cases notified to us daily is likely to rise and fall this week. It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation. It will be next week before we see if measures introduced last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had the desired effect in suppressing COVID-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission.

“We must remember that our focus as a society is on three national priorities - protecting public health and the most vulnerable, the resumption of non-COVID health services and the reopening of our schools. Every time you choose to avoid a crowd, keep 2m distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use the COVID Tracker App, you are making a vital contribution to this shared national effort.”