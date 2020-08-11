Latest update on confirmed cases of Covid-19 are in hospital in Offaly, Laois and Kildare

As of 8pm on Monday, August 11, there were no patients with confirmed cases of Coivd-19 being treated in hospitals in Offaly, Laois or Kildare.

According to the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, Tullamore Hospital, Portlaoise Hospital and Naas Hospital are all clear of confirmed cases.

In terms of suspected cases, there are seven in Naas, one in Tullamore and none in Portlaoise.

Elsewhere in the country, University Hospital Limerick has seven confirmed cases and 40 suspected cases while hospitals in Dublin account for five of the fourteen patients in the country currently hospitalised with the virus.

Two patients are being treated in Kilkenny with one patient each in Mullingar, Drogheda and Cavan hospitals.

Of the fourteen patients hospitalised nationally, seven are being treated in Critical Care.