This is how much of the country should be locked down based on the distance from outbreak to corner of Offaly

The Government has issued a lockdown for Offaly, Laois and Kildare based on increased numbers of cases in the three counties.

However the lockdown in Offaly extends to over 100km away from the epicentre of the outbreak.

Based on that distance, which apparently is an appropriate distance for the lockdown, we have put together a graphic showing how far the lockdown should extend if that distance was extended in all directions.

Not only does it cover all of Wicklow, Louth and Dublin, it also extends into all four provinces. It even extends as far as Northern Ireland and well into the Irish Sea.

