This is how many confirmed cases of Covid-19 are in hospitals in Offaly, Laois or Kildare

There are no patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital in Offaly, Laois or Kildare.

According to the latest COVID-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Tullamore, Portlaoise or Naas. Tallaght Hospital is also clear of cases as is Mullingar.

According to the figures, there is one patient with a suspected cases in Tullamore while there are two suspected cases in Naas.

The three counties were locked down yesterday in the first far reaching regional lockdown.

