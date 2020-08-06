Legendary Tullamore business making return to the town gives update on reopening date

A legendary Tullamore business which is making return to the town has given an update on when it expects to open its doors and have its new website up and running.

Texas will reopen on William Street in the town close to where the business started 45 years ago.

In a letter posted on Facebook, owner Tom McNamara explains that construction work on the building had to stop due to Covid-19 however it has now restarted. He added that the finishing touches are also being put to a new website, www.texastom.ie.

While he did not share an exact date for the grand opening of the store, he said he was looking forward to welcoming people through the door 'in late September'.

You can read the full letter below.