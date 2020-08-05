Offaly Camino Canal Way walk a great success

On Bank Holiday Monday last, Laz Molloy, Ricey Scully, Paul Galvin and family and friends and supporters of Self Help Africa hosted their rescheduled Offaly Canal Camino Way sponsored walk , in aid of Self Help Africa and so far have raised almost €8,000 for the charities work in Africa specifically with it's Covid-19 Appeal in Malawi and Zambia.



The organisers would like to thank everybody who took part and helped raise funds for Self Help Africa especially the many children in Offaly who helped raise funds for the cause. The event had a great turnout of almost 150 people and some extra four-legged friends who completed the 21km walk starting at an early 10.30am along the Canal from Tullamore to Croghan and along the Canal from Edenderry to Croghan with the final few steps up Croghan Hill where Bank Holiday Monday Mass was said by Fr. Greg parish priest of Croghan, Fr. McEvoy from Edenderry and Fr, Guinan from Mucklagh.

Everyone finished the Canal Way Walk in plenty of time to be at Peter Moore's land towards the top of Croghan Hill for mass at 2.30pm and to celebrate their great achievement of having completed the annual charity Canal Camino Way walk in aid of the work of Self Help Africa even if it was rescheduled from St. Patrick's Day. The Canal way walk brought the participants through the beautiful countryside admiring the colourful fields and impressive views the Canal way walk from Tullamore and Edenderry to Croghan Hill has to offer.

After a long beautiful morning everyone reached the last leg of the route making their way through the village of Croghan to the Molloy's House and Peter Moore's field where everyone had a lovely spread of food with a much-needed teas and coffees, hot drinks and burgers as well as chocolate crepes and cold beverages supplied by the Molloy family and residents of Croghan village. It gave everyone the energy so that we could then make our way to Peter Moore's field on Croghan Hill for Mass and to finish off an enjoyable day in thanksgiving for the great support to Self Help Africa and to the generosity of the people in the midlands and surrounding areas.

Laz Molloy the event organiser along with his wife Frances and his daughter Aislinn, Ricey Scully and Fr. Greg represented the cause with heart-warming speeches at the start of the walk and also to finish the day after mass, reinforcing why the day was so important to them and to the work of Self Help Africa and what the money raised would mean for the people and families in Africa they help.

Ronan Scully of Gorta Self Help Africa thanked all those who had supported the charity walk, especially Laz Molloy and his family and Paul Galvin and Ricey Scully who organised this Canal Way walk for the work of Self Help Africa who work in 10 countries in Africa. Ronan also thanked the people of all ages who participated in the walk and people and volunteers who helped out in any way to make it such a successful event. A big well done to everyone who supported the walk in anyway. They are already looking forward to next year!! If you would like to support the work of Self Help Africa or organise a fundraiser for the charities work in 10 countries in Africa please contact Ronan at ronan.scully@selfhelpafrica.org or go to www.selfhelpafrica.org or Ronan Scully, Self Help Africa, Westside Resource Centre, Westside, Galway.