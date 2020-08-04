New Offaly coronavirus outbreak confirmed as workplace shuts down

The source of Offaly's most recent coronavirus outbreak has been confirmed at Carroll Cuisine meat factory in Tullamore.

Offaly had gone through July with just four new confirmed cases but last weekend, nine new cases were confirmed countywide. Seven of these were diagnosed at the Carroll's plant.

During the past week, an employee of Carroll Cuisine informed the company that they had tested positive for Covid-19 and they were self-isolating.

In a statement, Carroll Cuisine said: "The company immediately carried out testing of all employees and six other staff members, who work with the initial colleague affected, have tested positive and are now also self-isolating.

"No other positive cases have been identified and the company will continue testing all staff and will remain vigilant on a constant basis.

"We are supporting our affected employees and are working closely and co-operatively with the HSE who are satisfied with the actions we are taking.

"Since the first outbreak of Covid-19 in Ireland we have implemented stringent health and safety measures to protect our employees and to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"Production was on a scheduled shut-down and a deep clean has already taken place, in addition to all other ongoing and comprehensive measures, to allow production to recommence."

Carroll Cuisine makes high quality prepared consumer meat products. The company employs 330 people in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The Carroll's outbreak follows those at Rosderra Meats in both Edenderry and Roscrea back in April. Over 150 staff members tested positive between both plants but neither closed at the time. They continued to operate at a reduced capacity.