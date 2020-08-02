HOT BUZZ: Laois-Offaly gardai rescue bird of prey from motorway

Gardai in Laois have rescued a young buzzard from a busy motorway.

Laois-Offaly gardai posted about the incident on Facebook: "Some people are saying we are gone to the dogs lately but we are also for the birds too.

"Our colleagues in Portlaoise rescued this bird of prey from the M7 motorway this morning and brought it to MiNight Veterinary Hospital in Kildare for treatment."

The bird is a young buzzard and is now getting excellent treatment.