Construction work begins on Tullamore's first nZEB homes

Capital Homes have commenced building its new development “Redwood” at Kearney’s field on the Clara road Tullamore. These contemporary new homes set a benchmark for sustainable living as they become the first nZEB A2 rated energy homes to be built in Tullamore.

As one of the last remaining prime town centre site locations, Redwood provides a much needed sanctuary for home buyers with emphasis on both elegance and the simple things in life. Living in Redwood will provide easy access to everywhere within a short walk.

“Our world has changed significantly, especially over the past few months”, relates Betty Sheerin of Capital Homes. ”As many Dublin city and other located employees have discovered, the ability to now work remotely from home has transformed lives, with a new emphasis on owning a home that provides space with all services on one’s doorstep – an oasis of convenience and comfort for work and home life. The option to be in Dublin city within an hour, following a pleasant stroll to the train station through the idyllic Tullamore Town Park is very appealing. In this new era lifestyle, priorities have been recast for all life-stages” she emphasises. “Tullamore being the 30th largest urban location in Ireland, has the best of every world. Tullamore’s sense of community and heritage provides a welcome which is unrivalled. The era of now and the future redefines the attractiveness of provincial urban towns such as Tullamore. Living in Redwood in an uncongested and healthy environment, with canal walks and cycle pathways on its doorstep, enriches quality of life on a daily basis. Community life with multiple services from social to sport, are all within easy reach. These are the really relevant and important things in life, which have been emphasised to us over the past few months”.

Capital Homes will lead a national marketing programme which will promote Redwood Tullamore “As the place to live now, providing the best of every world”. In an era where taking care of our environment and paying attention to climate change is important, choosing a home in Redwood, will open all the doors to living both sustainably and comfortably in style.

As a local indigenous Tullamore company, Capital Homes set out to develop Redwood, combining as much local expertise as possible from concept to reality. “We were keen for Tullamore and the locality to fully benefit from this significant economic activity and circular flow”.

Redwood reflects the best capability in construction. Carroll O’ Keeffe have been appointed main contractor. John Carroll and his team are synonymous with quality construction in the midlands for over three decades. Seamus Walsh, Tullamore is carrying out all the civils work while many other local suppliers are also engaged. Kenny Lyons Architects, Tullamore have been involved from an early stage.

There are a range of different house styles in Redwood, comprising three and four bed semi-detached, 3 bed bungalows, two and three bed townhouses and large four bed detached homes. These nZEB A2 rated, concrete built Homes wrapped in insulation will result in optimum comfort with low cost energy overheads. In this new world of remote working and sustainable approaches to climate change, we are being asked to ‘reimagine’ our lifestyles from many perspectives. It is within our reach to make changes to our lifestyle for a healthier and brighter future. Capital Homes are delivering new homes which have a wonderful synergy with both modern day lifestyles and timeless elegance.

Philip Kelly & Andrew Dignam, Sales Agents at DNG Kelly Duncan Tullamore, emphasise the attractiveness of Redwood for Midlands buyers and there is now a wider “work from home” Dublin buyer segment that did not exist in the early part of the year. Redwood - the first Tullamore nZEB Homes will sell for between 22% - 38% less than comparative 3 bed semi-detached new homes in prime provincial Kildare towns such Celbridge, Maynooth and Naas, many of which are located 4-5 kilometres from their train station in comparison to the short stroll to the train station from ‘Redwood’ Tullamore.