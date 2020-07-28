Number of patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital

While there are no patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital, there are a number of patients with suspected cases of the virus being treated on site.

According to the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE, there are three patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital. None of these patients are currently being treated in the Critical Care Unit at the hospital.

Offaly as a whole has recorded just one confirmed cases of the virus since July 4.

Elsewhere at hospitals in the region, there is one Covid-19 positive patient being treated in the Critical Care Unit at Portlaoise Hospital while both Mullingar Hospital and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are clear of confirmed cases but have two and three suspected cases respectively.

Across the country, there are just ten patients hospitalised with confirmed cases of the virus with a total of 146 suspected cases across the acute hospital network.

