Offaly nurse is named 'Frontline Star of the Week' by Irish Independent

An A&E nurse at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore has been named the Irish Independent Frontline Star of the Week.

Dawn Wallace was featured in today's Irish Independent after being nominated for the weekly award.

She has remained positive and diligent for her patients in Tullamore despite carrying her own personal pain during the pandemic.

She lost her brother Lee Wallace to cancer last November and during the crisis, she herself contracted and recovered from Covid-19.

Her strength of character and unrivalled caring spirit has been recognised this week.

Dawn brought her wedding ceremony forward to last October so her late brother could walk her down the while. A larger celebration this year has now had to be cancelled twice due to the coronavirus.

She is described by those who know her as "loving, kind and joyful" despite her personal troubles in the last year.

She told the Independent that the pandemic has been "an extremely stressful and difficult time for all healthcare workers, but I love my job."

"It has been a tough couple of months, but we are a very united and exceptional team here in Tullamore," she added.

You can read the full article HERE.