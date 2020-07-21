Men's Shed tribute to departed Offaly man

TRIBUTES were paid to Tullamore man John Hoey by the local Men's Shed after he was suddenly taken ill there and passed away despite the best efforts of other men present.

Mr Hoey, Clonmore, Tullamore, who was 64, died on July 9 last after emergency services were called to the Men's Shed premises on Church Road.

“It was a shock for everyone,” said Men's Shed chair Tom Finnerty. “All the lads here did their best to keep him alive after he collapsed.”

Mr Finnerty arranged for Mr Hoey's photograph to be emblazoned on a piece of slate in memory of his work at the Men's Shed.

“John would be here a lot and be busy and giving a hand at various things. He was a great chat and he loved it here and loved the old banter.”

He said the hearts of all those who used the shed go out to John's family on the loss.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret in 2015, John is survived by his daughter Joanne, son-in-law Jonathan, grandchildren Molly and Ava, brothers Billy and Eugene, sisters Rose, Frances, Teresa, Anne, Christina, Winnie and Elaine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

“John was a true friend to us in the shed [and] a well respected member. We all loved to see him coming in to the shed,” said Mr Finnerty.

He said Mr Hoey was always in good form and seldom missed a day in the shed. His friends there will miss him sauntering in to see if the kettle was on and they will never forget his kindness.

In a direct message to the departed colleague, Mr Finnerty said: “Thank you John Hoey for sharing part of you life with us in the Men's shed.”

He described him as a true gentleman and said his chair in the shed will not be filled for a long time.

On the day of his funeral, Saturday, July 11, the hearse passed the Men's Shed.

“We felt you were walking with us John, on the lovely sunny day it was. Strangers stopped and blessed themselves as you came past them.

“John your chair will not be filled for a long time. A true gentleman.”