Man was kicking shopfronts and windows in Edenderry

A man who was kicking windows and shopfronts in Edenderry was also intoxicated.

On November 10, 2019, at 2.45am Shane O'Neill, 248, The Sycamores, Edenderry, was shouting and telling people to f...k off and to get out of the way. There was no damage done to the shopfronts.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr O'Neill was involved in construction. He was in court with his parents.

Judge Catherine Staines asked if he had stopped drinking and his father said he drinks just on occasion.

The judge asked him to imagine if his mother had been walking down the street and she met a big fellow like him and he told her to f...k off. ''It's probably not the person you are,'' she remarked.

She told him if he makes a donation to Fusion she will leave him with no criminal record.